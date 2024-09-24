Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYCQ. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance

DYCQ opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.