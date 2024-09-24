Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 588,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aimei Health Technology worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aimei Health Technology during the 1st quarter worth $5,483,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,724,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,536,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the first quarter worth about $11,249,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

Aimei Health Technology stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

