Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Nova Vision Acquisition were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,738,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 225.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 183,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

NOVV stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.01 and a beta of -0.01. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $55.28.

About Nova Vision Acquisition

Nova Vision Acquisition ( NASDAQ:NOVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

