Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFAR. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

