Glazer Capital LLC Sells 10,848 Shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 8.26% of Golden Star Acquisition worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,990 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Star Acquisition by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 542.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 319,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 269,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Golden Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

