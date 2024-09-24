Glazer Capital LLC Sells 112,483 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,483 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 783.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 147,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,408 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 544,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCAA opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.