Glazer Capital LLC Sells 12,199 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.31% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSA opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.