Glazer Capital LLC Sells 159,929 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,929 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Cartica Acquisition by 25,004.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 63,092 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 184,461 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITE opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

