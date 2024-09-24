Glazer Capital LLC Sells 46,088 Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,088 shares during the period. Investcorp India Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 776,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 178,244 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 411,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 331,576 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $343,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.