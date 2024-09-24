Glazer Capital LLC Sells 7,765 Shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 6.40% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TETE stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

