Glazer Capital LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.53% of Black Hawk Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000.

NASDAQ:BKHA opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

