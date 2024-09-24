Glazer Capital LLC Takes $150,000 Position in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of ClimateRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of ClimateRock by 1,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 180,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 167,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in ClimateRock by 504.8% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock Price Performance

CLRC stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. ClimateRock has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

