Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $24,376,000. Atrion accounts for about 1.9% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.06% of Atrion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRI. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth $2,564,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at $2,299,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Performance

ATRI stock opened at $459.92 on Tuesday. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $503.24. The company has a market capitalization of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atrion in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATRI

Atrion Profile

(Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.