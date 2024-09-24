Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.14.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.84.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

