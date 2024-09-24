Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.89

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 630876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

