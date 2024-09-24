Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Trading Up 0.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTGGet Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.63. 2,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 3.25% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

