Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Trading Up 0.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.63. 2,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:GXTG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 3.25% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

