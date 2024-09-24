GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Trading Down 82%

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Free Report) shares were down 82% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 676,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 82,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.
GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$284.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.
About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO)
GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.
