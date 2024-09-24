Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 8,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.11.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
