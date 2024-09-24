Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 8,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIP. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

