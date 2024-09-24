Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIPGet Free Report) rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 8,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIP. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

