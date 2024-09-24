Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Up 0.4%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.95. 169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSID. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

