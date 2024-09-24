Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 3.7%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 11,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

