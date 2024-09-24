GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Up 7.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $57.46. Approximately 13,692,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 17,716,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $1,502,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

