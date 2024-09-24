Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.21

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.21 and last traded at C$46.21, with a volume of 72021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.99.

GWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a C$43.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.91. The stock has a market cap of C$43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4911765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. Insiders own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

