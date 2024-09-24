Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.02. 81,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 576,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Green Dot Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $624.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $685,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 40.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 104,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

