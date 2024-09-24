Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.70

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

About Greencore Group

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.