Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Down 7.4%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 1,157,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,053,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

