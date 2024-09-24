Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Down 3.9%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.96. 677,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,247,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $722.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.