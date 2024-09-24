Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.83). 4,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

