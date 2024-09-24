Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading Down 3.1%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Halfords Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.1145 dividend. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

