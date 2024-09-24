Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $46.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Trading Up 0.1 %

HAL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,288,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.