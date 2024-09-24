Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Halma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.