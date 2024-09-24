Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.41

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hammerson

Hammerson Stock Up 19.8 %

About Hammerson

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.