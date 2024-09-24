Hancock Whitney Corp Has $608,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

