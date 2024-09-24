Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,467 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2,119.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 293,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.