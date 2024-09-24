Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 8,251 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,507,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,792,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.