Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on HRMY
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.