Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $231.49

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 231.49 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 227 ($3.04), with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($3.04).

Hansa Investment Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.07. The company has a market capitalization of £90.80 million, a PE ratio of 298.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 394.74%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

