Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.59

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.