Head-To-Head Analysis: Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO)

Kuraray and BioLargo are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Kuraray has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuraray 6.33% 6.89% 4.13% BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kuraray and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kuraray and BioLargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuraray 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuraray and BioLargo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuraray $5.57 billion 0.90 $301.36 million $3.46 13.01 BioLargo $12.23 million 5.95 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.16

Kuraray has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuraray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kuraray beats BioLargo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR. The Functional Materials segment manufactures and markets methacrylic resin, medical products, and carbon materials. The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures and sells synthetic fibers and textiles, CLARINO manmade leather, non-woven fabrics, and other products. The Trading segment mainly processes and sells synthetic fibers and manmade leathers. It is also involved in the engineering business; design and construction of various plants; outsourcing of logistics services; temporary staffing/introduction business; design, manufacture, construction, and sale of water treatment equipment; travel and insurance agency business; golf course management; management of accommodation facilities and restaurants; manufacture and sale of hook-and loop fasteners and related products; manufacture and sale of dental materials; warehousing and logistics; and manufacturing and sales of methacrylic resin sheets, as well as provides consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

