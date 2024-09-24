Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.09

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 6965849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,761,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 82,825.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,202,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 100,468 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

