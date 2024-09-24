HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Trading Down 1.5%

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.45 ($9.39) and last traded at €8.46 ($9.40). 1,696,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,928% from the average session volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.59 ($9.54).

HelloFresh Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.59 and its 200-day moving average is €6.41.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

