Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.99

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.99 and last traded at C$31.94, with a volume of 21339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5813492 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.