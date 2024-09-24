Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 51,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 21,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

