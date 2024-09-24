Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.04

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 129982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

Hitachi Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.15. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

