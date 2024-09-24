HNZ Group (TSE:HNZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of HNZ Group Inc. (TSE:HNZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.75 and last traded at C$18.75. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.69.
HNZ Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.75.
About HNZ Group
HNZ Group Inc provides helicopter transportation and related support services in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, the United States, Norway, and Southeast Asia. The company operates through four segments: Offshore Helicopter Transportation, Onshore Helicopter Transportation, Helicopter Repair and Maintenance, and All Other.
