Hood River Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 118.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth $120,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth $48,934,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth $33,004,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth $18,668,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $12,334,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

