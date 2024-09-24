Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,504 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,130,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

