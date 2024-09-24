Hood River Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,443 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 155,251 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $259.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inspired Entertainment

About Inspired Entertainment

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.