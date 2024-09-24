Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.20. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

