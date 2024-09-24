Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 78.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 3,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at Argan

In related news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,176,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,586.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,539 shares of company stock worth $7,303,435 in the last 90 days. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

