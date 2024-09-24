H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.66

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 167938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.35.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR.UN

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.